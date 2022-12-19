 Skip to main content
UPDATED: State unveils emergency order that would head off oil industry's buffer-zone referendum

bc-oilpumphouses

An oil pumpjack is in situated between houses on La Mirada Drive in this file photo from April 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

California's main oil regulatory agency said Monday it will act to block an industry-funded referendum that was expected to delay a law banning drilling within 3,200 feet of homes and other sensitive sites.

In a move one industry trade group executive criticized as illegal, the state Geologic Energy Management Division called for an emergency order that would impose the terms of State Bill 1137 no later than Jan. 7. The agency said it will file for a review by the Office of Administrative Law to begin as soon as Dec. 28.

