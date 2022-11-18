Updated results come in as some 38K ballots remain to be counted

The Kern County Elections Office released its latest round of returns Friday since its last election update Tuesday afternoon.
At least another 38,174 ballots have yet to be counted, according to the Kern elections website, which means that many races countywide are still contested.
Mary Bedard, the auditor, controller and clerk for Kern County, said further updates, such as this one, will continue to be posted to KernVote.com. The county must send its finalized results to the Secretary of State by Dec. 8.
Updates were released across the races and measures. Here are some highlights:
State races
In the state Assembly race for the 35th District, which represents Kern County specifically, newcomer Jasmeet Bains has 60.43 percent of the vote. As of Friday afternoon, she has 26,583 votes, compared to Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, who has 17,404 votes (39.57 percent).
County races
The tightly contested battle for the 3rd District Board of Supervisors position continues as both candidates have stayed within a 5-point margin since the beginning. The race has been tight since ballots were first released on election night, but Jeff Flores is continuing to hold a lead with 14,552 (51.75 percent), with Brian Smith close behind at 13,567 (48.25 percent) ballots.
College district
In the Kern Community College District, Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg maintains a lead over challenger John Antonaros in Area 3 with 51.85 percent of the vote, as of Friday’s update.
City races
As per the new update from the Kern Elections office, the contests for Bakersfield City Council are slowing down but far from decided.
Incumbent Ken Weir leads the Ward 3 pack with 4,775 votes (51.72 percent), with Boyd Binninger trailing in second with 3,358 votes (35.21 percent).
And in Ward 7, Manpreet Kaur continues a strong lead with 4,334 votes (53.03 percent) compared to Tim Collins’ 3,284 votes (40.18 percent) and Rajvir Singh Gill’s 555 votes (6.79 percent).
Ballot referendums
Consequential ballot referendums that impact Kern’s leadership tell two different stories.
A narrow margin for Measure K, the 1 percent sales tax that would be levied on unincorporated areas of Kern County, separated supports and detractors. There were 50.13 percent of people who voted for the increase, while 49.87 percent voted against it, in the ballots counted so far.
But with Measure J, a referendum seeking to cap county supervisors’ terms to two of four years each, voters appeared to be overwhelmingly in favor of it. There were 69.69 percent of the voters, or 93,598, who marked “yes” on their ballot while 30.31 percent of people, or 40,712, who marked “no.”
Supervisors currently face no term limits.