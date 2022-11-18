 Skip to main content
Updated results come in as some 38K ballots remain to be counted

The Kern County Elections Office released its latest round of returns Friday since its last election update Tuesday afternoon.

At least another 38,174 ballots have yet to be counted, according to the Kern elections website, which means that many races countywide are still contested.

