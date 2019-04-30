Is somebody sending Bakersfield a clear message that says this is Trump territory?
A flag with President Donald Trump insignia has been planted on an island at Truxtun Lake. And nobody is sure where it came from.
City Water Resources Director Kris Budak said the department is aware of the flag and will be sending out someone to the island by boat soon to remove it.
"I'm not sure if we're going to get it to it today, but it will be removed shortly," she said.
Budak said according to city rules, flags and signs are not permitted on the island.
It’s still unclear who planted the flag and when the event occurred.
(10) comments
So why hasn't the city taken it down? It's on government property, right? If the city doesn't, someone who values this country will. Bakersfield really is a POS. I can't believe grown men think wearing that big ugly red cap makes them look like anything other than a dumb hick.
How very tolerant and open minded of you, JR. The hatred that spews from the left is such hypocrisy. Freedom of speech and expression- only if you agree, right?
Kern County is in the top three of the most polluted counties in the United States. We don't need a flag to confirm this fact.
So big news we have racist nazi loving white supremacist people in Bakersfield who support a pathological lying cheating most corrupt president ever. Yeah I’m shocked
evidence?
Rid CA of Gavin . . . !
---
MACGA & MAGA . . . !
Get rid of it.
Stephen we FINALLY agree on something!!!
why?
slow news day huh ??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.