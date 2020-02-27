Eleven people in Kern County are being monitored for the highly contagious coronavirus but they are considered to be at low-risk of being carriers, according to local health officials.
“If you are a traveler and your itinerary has touched China in the last 14 days, your flight will be funneled to one of 11 different airports,” Kern County Public Health Services Department spokeswoman Michelle Corson said Thursday.
“If you pass screening, and you’re not symptomatic, you’re able to go home.”
But you’re not done yet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide your contact information to your local health department for immediate follow-up. Further assessment and monitoring will take place at the local level until the 14-day incubation period is complete in order to minimize the possibility that the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, might spread to others in the local community.
This process is happening in communities across the United States.
Corson said those who are deemed high-risk for the disease would have been quarantined at the airport and wouldn’t have made it back to the United States.
“We follow up with an abundance of caution. We will monitor them for a 14-day incubation period to make sure, if they were to develop symptoms,” Corson said. “This is what public health does.”
“We don’t consider it a high risk," she said. "In fact, all of the cases we have monitored at this point, the travelers, none have fit the criteria to even be tested for coronavirus.”
So far, China remains the only nation that triggers this process, but that could change.
Indeed, the virus has impacted several other countries besides China.
“The CDC is updating constantly,” Corson said. “The situation is evolving rapidly.”
Of those being monitored in Kern County, not all have been asked to self-isolate. Except for those deemed high-risk at airport screenings, travelers returning from China have freedom of movement.
“It depends on our initial assessment,” Corson said. “If we ask to self-isolate, that is not mandatory.”
It is possible, however, that an individual could carry the virus, be contagious, yet not show symptoms.
In the meantime, a Northern California woman in Solano County is believed to be the first person in the U.S. to contract COVID-19 with no known connection to travel abroad or other known causes.
All of the 59 other cases in the U.S. have involved people who had traveled abroad or had close contact with others who had traveled. Health officials have been on high alert for so-called community spread.
This is exactly why local health departments are keen to monitor those who have recently traveled to China, Corson said.
Earlier U.S. cases included 14 in people who returned from outbreak areas in China, or their spouses; three people who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan; and 42 American passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated by the federal government to the U.S. from where the ship was docked in Japan.
The global count of those sickened by the virus hovered Thursday near 82,000.
COVID-19 is a member of the coronavirus family that can cause colds or more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS.
The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.
The CDC has said further spread in the United States is inevitable.
Officials are advising people to take steps to avoid infection with coronavirus or other respiratory infections like colds or the flu, including washing hands with soap and water and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
“We are prepared as your public health department,” Corson said. “We are continuing to prepare and update as circumstances change. It’s all hands on deck.
“Right now, the risk is low,” she said. “The systems are in place. This is what we are built to do.”
(2) comments
I thought they said there could be asymptomatic carriers......
It's all confusing with the information, disinformation, and no information. The world leaders are all trying to cover their butts and not derail commerce.
