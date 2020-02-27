CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION MEASURES

● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Stay home if you are sick.

● If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early.

● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention