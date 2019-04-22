A woman died and a man was seriously injured after the dirt bike they were riding late Sunday struck an SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Ariana Nicole Treece, 22, a passenger on the dirt bike, was killed and David Joe Bingham, 40, the dirt bike driver, was injured when they struck a 2017 Jeep Wrangler while traveling at a high rate speed northbound on Sequoia Drive at around 8:28 p.m., according to the CHP.
CHP said the Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Woodrow Avenue and had stopped for the posted stop sign at Sequoia Drive. The Jeep then entered the intersection and drove into the path of the dirt bike. The dirt bike struck the front of the Jeep, causing the drive and passenger of the dirt bike to be fully ejected. The dirt driver landed on the dirt shoulder of the road; the female passenger hit the curb and metal post along the shoulder. Both were wearing helmets but sustained major injuries.
The Jeep's driver drove away from the scene and later abandoned the vehicle, the CHP said.
The Jeep was later found in an alley north of Lincoln Avenue, west of Hurley Avenue. The driver was described as an adult caucasian male, according to CHP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP at 661-396-6600.
