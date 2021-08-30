UPDATED: Northwest flank of French Fire proves difficult to contain

The French Fire has grown to 25,411 acres and is 33 percent contained, according to the California incident management team overseeing the fire.
High temperatures and dry conditions Monday provided the fire fodder to continuously burn, according to the team. On Sunday, the flames' activity was very active and created spotting around the Evans Flat area. Crews successfully held the fire along the Basket Road Pass, according to the Sequoia National Forest.
The National Weather Service said fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon can contribute to erratic fire behavior. These conditions include dry fuels, gusty winds and low relative humidity, the weather service said.
The north side of the wildfire saw very little growth, according to the Sequoia National Park’s news release. However, the northwest portion of the area projected many spot fires, according to the news release.
Scorching flames did not destroy the fire’s east flank, which allowed for some containment of the Alta Sierra region, according to the news release.
Evacuation warnings were lifted for the communities of Kernville, Riverkern, Glennville, Linns Valley, Pine Mountain, Badger Canyon and Poso Flat.
Pala Ranches, once under an evacuation order, is under an evacuation warning. Other areas in an evacuation warning include Wofford Heights, Achin Hills, French Gulch and Dutch Flat.
Evacuation orders include: Keysville, Shirley Meadows, Alta Sierra, Slick Rock, Wagy Flat and Black Gulch.