Three wildfires in two days erupted across Kern County, causing firefighters to fight flames scorching collectively more than 1,000 acres and issue evacuation orders to residents.
It wasn't immediately known how many people had to evacuate their homes Monday or early Tuesday morning, according to Kern County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Andrew Freeborn, after the 52-acre Beale and 35-acre Haberkern fires broke out and prompted fire evacuation orders. Those fires were completely contained within a few hours and their cause is under investigation.
The East Fire grew to 1,290 acres by 5:51 p.m. Tuesday after it began at about 3:53 p.m. the same day with 0% containment, according to KCFD and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Flames burned at 24118 Round Mountain Road in Bakersfield but weren't threatening homes, KCFD added at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday.
By 7:45 p.m., KCFD reported the conflagration's path had been stopped, and firefighters worked toward containment.
Helicopters and firefighters on the ground battled flames. Round Mountain Road between South Granite and Kern River Avenue was closed.
The Beale Fire began around 4:44 p.m. Monday, west of Tehachapi near Hart Flat, and was contained by about 6 p.m. the same day. Evacuation orders were issued for Bunny Court, Fox Lane and Hart Oaks Drive in Keene. Evacuation warnings, in which firefighters recommend people leave but don't mandate leaving, were issued for Hart Flat, according to a KCFD Twitter post.
The Haberkern Fire's progress was stopped at 35 acres in Lebec after the fire started at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters ordered residents to leave areas on Canyon Drive, west of Lebec Road. An evacuation warning was implemented for houses between Canyon Drive and South Drive, on Lebec Road. People in homes on South Drive were also warned to leave.
An evacuation center was created at Frazier Mountain High School for the Haberkern Fire, according to KCFD.
Evacuation orders and warnings were lifted by 5:46 a.m. Tuesday, according to KCFD.