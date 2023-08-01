Three wildfires in two days erupted across Kern County, causing firefighters to fight flames scorching collectively more than 1,000 acres and issue evacuation orders to residents. 

It wasn't immediately known how many people had to evacuate their homes Monday or early Tuesday morning, according to Kern County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Andrew Freeborn, after the 52-acre Beale and 35-acre Haberkern fires broke out and prompted fire evacuation orders. Those fires were completely contained within a few hours and their cause is under investigation. 