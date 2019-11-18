The man was found on Sunday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing adult who is considered to be at risk due to medical conditions.
Manuel Gardea, 57, was last seen on Saturday night at about 10 p.m. in the 100 block of N Street.
Gardea is described as a hispanic male who is 5-feet-2-inches tall and about 145 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
