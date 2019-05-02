UPDATE: The girl has been recovered, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for an autistic juvenile who went missing on Thursday afternoon.
The department said 10-year-old Adrianna Gonzalez was last seen just prior to 3 p.m. in the 3900-block of Oregon Street in East Bakersfield. She is four feet tall, fifty pounds with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, the department said.
While the girl is autistic, the department said she can still communicate. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this juvenile is urged to call 911 or 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.