The much-anticipated widening of the last two-lane stretch of road on Highway 46 between Bakersfield and the Central Coast, threatened by a planned diversion of Caltrans funding, is back on track.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, announced Tuesday night that he, the Kern Council of Governments, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and other stakeholders have restored $32 million in funding originally earmarked for regional highways. It includes $10.3 million for Highway 46 in the Interregional Transportation Improvement Program. The revised ITIP proposal was released Tuesday, Fong said in a statement to The Californian.
Caltrans announced in October it would divert the $32 million into an uncommitted reserve to fund light rail and other projects connected to climate change goals established by Gov. Gavin Newsom in an executive order. Caltrans said it would take a total of $15.5 million from a project that would have widened a stretch of Highway 46 known as the Antelope Grade between the Kern County border and the Cholame “Y” intersection where actor James Dean died in a car collision in 1955.
Now a large portion of that funding is back, along with around $17 million for two Highway 99 improvement projects in Madera and Tulare.
“Working with local transportation partners, the California Transportation Commission could not ignore the concerns of our community," Fong said is a statement. "Pulling critical funding from needed widening projects for Highway 99 and Highway 46 project would have caused serious issues for our community and resulted in more lives lost."
The restored funding will only pay for design work. Previously, Caltrans had funded both the design and expected right-of-way acquisitions.
Former U.S. Rep. Bill Thomas said the fund restoration continues the momentum the project has been building, and prevents delays. Thomas has been instrumental in orchestrating a wide range of road improvements throughout the region that he says will greatly improve freight transportation statewide.
The Highway 46 improvements tie into Bakersfield's Thomas Roads Improvement Program in creating a smooth highway system east and west through Kern County.
"Had Gov. Newsom been successful, it would have been a disaster," Thomas said. "With the cooperation of the California Transportation Commission, we established that these programs were far more important than a fund that would be used sometime somewhere to improve rail in southern California."
Caltrans included 111 pages of comments from various Central Valley residents in its report. Most of the comments requested the state not go through with the governor's plan to withdraw funding that had already been allocated.
The number of responses showed the importance of the projects across a wide swath of the Central Valley, said KernCOG Executive Director Ahron Hakimi.
He added he wasn't completely celebrating this week's announcement.
"The ability to move people and goods on our highways is critical to our economy," he said. "Failing to invest in our highway system, and failing to complete these important projects on 46 and 99 will absolutely hurt the valley. I’m concerned that these projects will not be completely funded in the future."
The CTC will consider the final 2020 ITIP plan in the first quarter of next year, Fong said, adding that the public is encouraged to comment on the 2020 ITIP plan by emailing the CTC.
(2) comments
Thank goodness! This road work should have been done 40 years ago. Now...how about 395 in the desert? Another dangerous stretch of road!
Sorry, Doc, we need a multi-billion dollar monorail from Madera to Shafter instead.
