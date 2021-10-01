UPDATED: Man safely in custody after standing on Belle Terrace Bridge for about 19 hours

A man was safely in law enforcement custody Friday afternoon after spending about 19 hours on the Belle Terrace Bridge, which prompted Highway 99 below to be closed for hours and tied up traffic throughout the day.
All lanes on northbound Highway 99 had been closed shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday as law enforcement went to the area. The man was safely in custody at about 4:08 p.m. Friday.
California Highway Patrol officers arrived Thursday night to handle the scene; the Kern County Sheriff’s office then assumed control, KCSO spokeswoman Danielle Kernkamp said in an email.
Traffic had been diverted from White Lane and could re-enter Highway 99 from Wible Road onto California Avenue, said Robert Rodriguez, the CHP's public information officer.
Friday morning, Los Angeles County firefighters arrived to assist the Bakersfield Fire Department. They had placed a large cushion underneath the bridge, Rodriguez said.