UPDATED: Man on Belle Terrace Bridge remains after 18-plus hours; Highway 99 northbound lanes closed

All lanes on northbound Highway 99 have been closed since after 9 p.m. Thursday because a man climbed onto Belle Terrace Bridge, which spans over Highway 99, said law enforcement agencies.
California Highway Patrol arrived Thursday night to handle the scene; the Kern County Sheriff’s office then assumed control, KCSO spokeswoman Danielle Kernkamp said in an email.
“Negotiations are ongoing the subject,” Kernkamp said.
The situation remains unchanged as of 3:00 p.m. Friday. Drivers should avoid the area, the KCSO stated.
Traffic is diverted from White Lane and can re-enter Highway 99 from Wible Road onto California Avenue, said Robert Rodriguez, the public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.
On Friday morning, Los Angeles County firefighters arrived to assist the Bakersfield Fire Department. They placed a large cushion underneath the bridge, Rodriguez said.