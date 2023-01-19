 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

UPDATED: Man killed, woman injured in collision involving two BPD officers, who were also hurt

Slide Public Safety

A man died and three people — including two Bakersfield Police Department officers — suffered moderate to major injuries after their vehicles collided early Thursday morning outside Edison.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle collision and the BPD launched a critical incident investigation as is routine under department policy. BPD’s investigation will examine if the two police officers followed proper procedure and policy regarding vehicle pursuits, BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections