As 15-year-old Niara Thompson watched her mother’s murderer get sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole, tears rolled down her face for the first time since she died 11 years ago.

Thompson was only 4 years old when Desiree Thompson, 30, was last spotted leaving her house Jan. 7, 2012 on 68th Street in California City. The mother of four was never seen again until her body was found buried last year in a house once occupied by Jose Lara.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 