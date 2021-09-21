UPDATED: Man dies in Wasco stabbing

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on suspicion of stabbing a man Sunday in Wasco. The 23-year-old victim died Monday afternoon, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Deputies reported to the 2600 block of Spruce Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday and found Wasco resident Javier Guadalupe Martinez stabbed at least once. The suspect was still on the scene and was arrested, the KCSO stated.
Martinez was taken to Kern Medical, where he died Monday afternoon, according to the coroner. An further examination will determine his cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about the case can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.