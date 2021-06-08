UPDATED: KHSD summer meal services to get underway

The following article has been updated to reflect correct dates and corresponding pickup locations:
Kern High School District is providing free summer meals to children ages 2 to 18 beginning on Thursday.
According to a news release from the KHSD, curbside grab-and-go meals consisting of breakfast and lunches for a week can be picked up Thursdays between 9 and 10 a.m.
Here are the dates and school distribution sites:
Dates: June 10, 17, and 24; July 1, 8, 15 and 22
Schools: Arvin, Bakersfield High, Centennial, East, Foothill, Frontier, Golden Valley, Highland, Independence, Kern Valley, Liberty, Mira Monte, North, Ridgeview, Shafter, South, Stockdale, West
The news release stated that students enrolled in KHSD summer school will be provided breakfast and lunch daily.