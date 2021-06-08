You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATED: KHSD summer meal services to get underway

20200822-bc-schoollunches (copy)

Rhonda Mills places student pick-up meals on a tray at Bakersfield High in August 2020.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The following article has been updated to reflect correct dates and corresponding pickup locations:

Kern High School District is providing free summer meals to children ages 2 to 18 beginning on Thursday.

According to a news release from the KHSD, curbside grab-and-go meals consisting of breakfast and lunches for a week can be picked up Thursdays between 9 and 10 a.m.

Here are the dates and school distribution sites:

Dates: June 10, 17, and 24; July 1, 8, 15 and 22

Schools: Arvin, Bakersfield High, Centennial, East, Foothill, Frontier, Golden Valley, Highland, Independence, Kern Valley, Liberty, Mira Monte, North, Ridgeview, Shafter, South, Stockdale, West

The news release stated that students enrolled in KHSD summer school will be provided breakfast and lunch daily.

Coronavirus Cases