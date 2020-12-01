The Kern High School District announced that it is pausing all its in-person instruction, services, athletics and activities because of rising COVID-19 rates in the county. The district isn’t the first to announce it is switching back to distance learning just weeks after it began to open its doors, but it is the largest.
“As the COVID cases and positivity rates dramatically increase in Kern County and across the state, the district will pause in-person instruction, in-person assessment services, and athletics/activities for all students and staff at the end of the day on Wednesday, December 2, 2020,” said district spokeswoman Erin Briscoe, in a statement.
The statement says students will remain in distance learning and virtual support services “until it’s safe and appropriate to resume in-person instruction, supports, and services.”
In the last month, the district brought small cohorts of vulnerable students, such as special education, homeless and foster youth, onto most of its campuses. Briscoe said the average district attendance for these groups was approximately 1,000 students out of about 42,000 students in the district.
Under state guidelines, a school must shut down for two weeks if 5 percent of students and staff on campus test positive for COVID-19 in a 14-day period. None of the schools in the Kern High School District met the state-mandated threshold to shut down, according to Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
“However, we did have several cohorts across the district that were asked to quarantine,” Briscoe wrote in an email. “Today’s announcement to pause in-person instruction, athletics, and activities was out of an abundance of caution due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.”
This voluntary “pause” means that campuses are not shut down to staff. Teachers, for example, can continue to teach virtually from their classrooms, unless they’re quarantining.
KHSD’s announcement on Tuesday came right on the heels of a CIF announcement that state and regional championship events for fall sports had been canceled. Athletes had also begun returning to campuses for conditioning. Some activities like drumline had also returned under the cohort model.
KHSD follows Bakersfield City School District, which announced it was switching to distance learning on Nov. 25 after bringing small groups of vulnerable students on campus in a model similar to KHSD’s. Bakersfield Christian High School shut down its campus on Nov. 17 less than three weeks after opening its doors to its entire student population.