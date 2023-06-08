Slide Breaking News (copy)

A federal grand jury indicted an Arvin High School campus security guard on six charges, including conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, after authorities seized more than 500 pounds of explosives from his home and said he worked with a local high school student to make and sell the blasting agents, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated Thursday.

The boy — who was identified as M.M. in court documents and may be charged at the state level — told prosecutors Angelo Jackson Mendiver, 26, taught him about explosives. Mendiver reportedly made the chemical mixtures, sold the material through Instagram and shipped it through the United States Postal Service. More than 500 pounds of explosive material was found in the minor’s home, a motion by federal prosecutors said.

