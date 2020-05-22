New data shows Kern's unemployment rate surpassed the Great Recession's peak by a full point in April as bars and restaurants took the brunt of the quarantine, followed in raw numbers by health care, farming, support services and construction.
Joblessness in the county jumped last month to 18.6 percent — more than twice February's mark, according to seasonally unadjusted figures released Friday by California's Employment Development Department.
In the worst month of layoffs in memory, some local industries took staggering losses while others like professional services suffered only mildly. Federal employment held steady but no jobs were created in any classification.
DEEPEST CUTS
The worst damage by proportion and sheer numbers hit restaurants and other businesses classified as offering accommodation and food services. The EDD said they lost 9,900 jobs, a 40 percent drop in one month.
The most harm to a single employment category, as measured by the share of jobs lost, was the 44 percent loss in arts, entertainment and recreation, which cut 1,100 positions.
Farming’s 4,600 layoffs in April represented 10.1 percent of the county’s ag workforce. The industry’s payroll can be volatile even in good times but April’s drop is notable in that the employment total settled at more than a quarter below April 2019’s level.
Ambulatory health-care services cut 4,300 positions in April, a decline of 28.5 percent. Hospitals laid off 1,200 people, or 14.3 percent of their March payroll.
A broad category defined as including administrative, support and waste-services positions lost 1,700 jobs, or 11 percent.
Construction lost 1,600 jobs, or 9.8 percent, the EDD said.
Mining and logging, the category that includes many oil and gas jobs, was off 400 jobs, or 4.4 percent. It was down 8.4 percent from a year earlier.
ESCAPING HARM
A local job category called “information,” defined as jobs in news, publishing, software, broadcasting, recording and communications, registered no net change with 1,800 positions in April. Federal employment also held, at 11,100 positions in Kern.
Management and financial activities were down by only 100 positions, for respective losses of 3.1 and 1.3 percent.
Professional, science and technology services lost a total of 500 jobs in April, or 5 percent, while manufacturing shrank by 600 positions, or 4.8 percent.
Government employment in the county was down 3.5 percent, or 2,500 jobs. Just 200 of those positions were with the state, which was down 1.9 percent in Kern.
Most of the 2,300 local government job cuts were in education. Schools lost 1,500 jobs, or 4.5 percent of their total employment.
The highest unemployment rate reported for Kern County in recent years was 17.6 percent in March 2010.
The state’s unadjusted jobless rate soared to 16.1 percent from 5.8 percent in March, the EDD said. It reported the national rate jumped to 14.4 percent in April from 4.5 percent the month before.
This story will be updated.
(9) comments
On the Federal Level, we have the BUYERS. (Trump & Crew)
On the State Level, we have the SELLERS. (Newsome & Crew)
On the local level, we have about 20 people out of every 100 without an income.
This means that massive homelessness is headed our way in every part of the USA. But here in California, I see the future will only be reserved for the rich and famous or those with the cash to spend in the Casinos and other Gaming Establishments. Everyone else will move, die or become incarcerated. I never thought it could happen so quick. It has. Now what? Invest in camping equipment?
See Dee: What we have to do, is FIGHT!
‘deeb, you can try to blame whomever you like for the dire straits our state economy is in, but the indisputable fact is Gavin Newsom is 100% at fault. Many of the democratic legislators are blaming him as well, because facts don’t lie. Stand by, our economic outlook is about to get a whole lot worse.
The Gavin Newsom Economy, inspired by an over-hyped, overplayed and overblown virus.
That was March; just wait 'till the April number comes out.
Dear Governor,
Thanks's for the '2-Month Free Trial of Communism.'
Now, we would like to have our freedom back.
Thank God we have a leader like Gavin Newsome.
Our distempered, incompetent and imbecilic Commander in Chief in Washington demonstrated yet again how overmatched he is for this moment. His claims, blaming everyone and everything else for his failure to lead are dishonest and delusional, his attempts suppress voting as apparent as his nastiness and mental illness. America is in crisis and it will get worse. 40 million unemployed because of his unwilligness to act! We must get rid of this vile human now, before it's too late.
Moardeeb: You really should go back to the Sanitarium. They are looking for you.
You have completed separated yourself from reality, Dweeb. There is absolutely no way Trump can be held accountable for this economic derailment. He did NOT shut this economy down. He didn't want to and it's looking more and more every day that we probably shouldn't have. Sorry, Dweeb, but skyrocketing unemployment in California, massive debt, loss of revenue and tragic mass casualties of small business are The Guv's legacy - his alone. He made the call to shut this state down. He owns this mess. You can't credit The Guv for saving lives by shutting down while giving him a pass for the consequences of that very same action. By your logic, Dweeb, he owns the good part of it but not the bad. Seriously? Your credibility crumbles with every post you make. There is nothing me or Gene or Veritas or Inconvenient Truth could say to damage your credibility more than you do on your own. It's really sad and I wonder if you are actually this ridiculous in "real life" away from these forums.
This was definitely NOT Communism or Zionism, Marxism or Socialism. Just Oligarchy at it finest. We never lost our freedom, but we did get a taste of the future. What a Wonderful World of equality we have to look forward to! We are all just slaves to the rich and it's now as clear as the nose on yer face!
