Kern County’s chief administrative officer — the person responsible for ensuring county government runs efficiently — was tapped to take over as Napa’s county executive officer, according to an announcement released Thursday by Napa County.
The appointment of Bakersfield native Ryan J. Alsop, 52, is contingent upon the Napa County Board of Supervisors approving his employment contract during a meeting set for Tuesday. If approved, Alsop will start his new post Aug. 7, according to Napa County.
Alsop came to Kern County in early 2017 and requested a three-year contract extension in 2020. He’s guided Kern through plunging revenues due to the declining oil industry, and a dearth of employees across county law enforcement. Under his tenure, local residents approved a 1-percentage-point sales tax increase in unincorporated areas, a measure that had previously failed.
The decision to leave “was a tough one,” according to a statement released Thursday evening by Alsop.
“Not only am I leaving family, friends and a community I care deeply about, but also a job that has been incredibly rewarding, working for and with people that I love and respect, and whom I’m going to miss tremendously,” Alsop wrote.
Kern’s chief communications officer, Ally Soper, added that Alsop was not available for comment Thursday beyond the released statement, concluding that it was “a big night” for the outgoing administrative officer who spent it “with his family.”
“My family and I are excited about the new adventure we’re embarking on, and I’m very much looking forward to joining the team in Napa and playing a part in continuing to move their county forward,” Alsop wrote. “That said, a piece of my heart will remain here in this community, and with the family and friends my wife and I are leaving.”
Soper said that any decision on the next county administrative officer would need to come from the county Board of Supervisors. The Kern County Board of Supervisors will be expected to select Alsop’s replacement after a candidate search.
Kern County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Flores said that going forward, the board will meet in upcoming sessions to choose a successor. Flores acknowledged he was not certain how long the process would take beyond that a new CAO must be hired by Alsop’s expected departure in August.
“I wish Ryan Alsop the best in his new endeavors at Napa County,” Flores, the 3rd District supervisor, said. “We have been well-served here in Kern with his executive leadership, and he’ll be missed.”
Flores said the board was notified earlier this week of Alsop’s intention to exit the position, but that the decision was not “crystallized” until Thursday.
“We’re going to work steadfastly on that and pick the right candidate to move our county forward with someone who can continue the good work,” Flores said. “We’ll have more (information) in the coming days and weeks.”
Napa County’s news release noted Alsop’s ability to oversee the county's budget and finances, while navigating fiscal emergencies, aligns with what the Northern California county seeks in a CEO.
“Ryan's track record of transformative leadership, fiscal acumen and his commitment to delivering high-quality services align perfectly with our vision for Napa County,” Belia Ramos, chair of Napa County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have him join our team and believe he will play a crucial role in shaping a prosperous future for our community.”
Napa County also lauded Alsop’s abilities to oversee a wide variety of government departments.
The news release mentioned he oversaw human resources, economic and workforce development, information technology and general services that showed his “strong strategic abilities and commitment to effective governance.”
There was also Alsop’s ability to reform employee compensation practices across unions and address homelessness, which impressed the Northern California county, according to the news release. It added he focused on regional initiatives such as helping to rebrand Kern County and renegotiate county fire service contracts.
The Napa Valley Register reported Alsop’s proposed contract will pay him $365,000 per year. It did not address benefits. According to Transparent California, a website that tracks government employees’ compensation, his total pay without benefits was about $264,468 per year while serving in Kern County. When tacking on benefits, the compensation was about $419,517 annually.
Alsop holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Cal State Bakersfield and a Master of Public Policy from the American University School of Public Affairs. He’s worked in local government for 20 years, which includes spending time in Los Angeles County and the city of Long Beach.
Outside of government, Alsop sits as a treasurer for the California State Association of Counties Finance Corp. and serves on the board of governors for Kern Medical.
The news release added Alsop will be relocating to Napa County with his wife and son, who is the youngest of four children.