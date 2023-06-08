Ryan Alsop_500005300

Ryan Alsop is Kern County’s Chief Administrative Officer.

 Contributed

Kern County’s chief administrative officer — the person responsible for ensuring county government runs efficiently — was tapped to take over as Napa’s county executive officer, according to an announcement released Thursday by Napa County.

The appointment of Bakersfield native Ryan J. Alsop, 52, is contingent upon the Napa County Board of Supervisors approving his employment contract during a meeting set for Tuesday. If approved, Alsop will start his new post Aug. 7, according to Napa County.

