Updated: Kern County's homeless population exceeds 2,000, new report finds

The annual count of Kern County’s homeless shows a stark increase in the local population, but a change to the counting method could have influenced the results.
The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, which organized the count, cautioned against making comparisons to previous years in a report detailing its findings.
Meant to provide a “snapshot” of the county’s homeless population at a specific point in time, the count was conducted on Jan. 27 this year. On that day, the collaborative identified 2,150 homeless individuals, the vast majority of whom were living outside of shelters.
The figure represents yet another increase in homelessness within Kern County and is the first time the point-in-time-count has exceeded 1,600 in the past decade.
In 2020, 1,580 homeless people were logged in the annual survey.
Still, Homeless Collaborative Executive Director Anna Laven said comparisons to prior years could not be made due to the different method by which the collaborative conducted the count.
“Ideally you want to have three years of the same methodology to be able to do the apples-to-apples comparison,” she said. “This year is such a different animal. I think you have to be OK with having a stand-alone number.”
The Homeless Collaborative pegged COVID-19 and the pandemic’s consequences as a primary cause for the rise. To follow social distancing guidelines, shelters reduced capacity. When coupled with unemployment, lack of affordable housing and record low vacancy rates, the report says a swell of individuals found themselves without a place to stay.
October through December was specifically challenging, according to the report. During that time, the number of individuals experiencing homelessness for the first time increased from 623 the quarter before to 765, while the number of homeless individuals finding permanent housing decreased from 328 to 210. Concurrently, the number of intake calls to the county’s 211 phone line increased from around 1,000 in August to nearly 3,500 in November.
“Families and individuals were able to hold out for some period of time when everything initially shut down and folks were losing their jobs,” Laven said. “Probably at about the six-month mark is when they basically got thrown over the edge.”
TO COUNT OR NOT TO COUNT
The Bakersfield-Kern Homeless Collaborative was one of seven programs in California to conduct a point-in-time count this year. The collaborative needed to apply to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to use an alternative counting method to move forward. Many other counties in the state received a waiver to skip this year’s count.
In past years, large numbers of volunteers would gather to systematically seek out homeless individuals throughout the county. The volunteers would then conduct a survey that gathered important information. When combined with data from homeless shelters, the information was meant to provide a complete picture of homelessness.
But COVID-19 prevented a large gathering of volunteers this January, so the homeless collaborative instead relied on data in its computer system to conduct the count. Organizers do not know how the change in methods affected the totals.
Potentially, volunteers may have found more individuals experiencing homelessness.
“If you have teams going out, some of those people are not in any of your data systems,” said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission at Kern County. “You’re outreaching using manpower and volunteers, where normally, there’s no computer out there. You wouldn’t even know until you go out there and talk to them and outreach them.”
BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS
The collaborative's method still managed to find more than a thousand individuals sleeping in parks, empty buildings, cars and other places not meant for human habitation.
Only 26.5 percent, or 569 people, were located in shelters in the report, while 73.5 percent, or 1,581, were unsheltered.
The report identified 343 homeless children, all of whom had at least one adult with them.
The collaborative said only one adult in the report was "chronically homeless," a definition that requires someone to have a chronic mental or physical disability or substance abuse disorder and be homeless for more than a year or four times in the last three years.
The county was recently recognized by Community Solutions, a nationwide organization focusing on homelessness, for achieving functional zero for chronic homelessness.
Yet chronic homelessness may be more prevalent than the official designation indicates. On Wednesday, after about an hour of searching, Californian photojournalist Alex Horvath located a man who says he has been homeless for three years.
The man, Ed Lueth, said he recently purchased a car and received a housing voucher and is looking for a home.
THE BIG PICTURE
Fixating on a number could give people the wrong impression about homelessness, when the point-in-time count is only meant to provide a brief glimpse of the situation one day each year.
“I think people get so stuck on a number,” Baldovinos added, “and they don’t look at the whole picture of where we are.”
The year 2020 proved to be one of the most difficult and unpredictable in recent memory for homeless service providers. Looking ahead, the Homeless Collaborative hopes to use the information gathered in the latest report to target specific sub-populations and help get more people off the street.
"I give a lot of kudos to the homeless service providers. It has not been an easy year for them and the rest of the community, and we will continue to move forward," Laven said. "We have some successes, but we have a long way to go as well."