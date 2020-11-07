Kern County still has 157,016 ballots to process, the Kern County Elections Division announced Saturday afternoon.
There are 117,016 unprocessed vote-by-mail ballots and an estimated 40,000 conditional voter registration/provisional ballots, the elections office said.
Elections officials said they continue to process ballots daily and anticipate another update by Tuesday.
Kern County's updates to vote counts in individual races can be found at kernvote.com.
Among the updates as of Saturday afternoon from Kern and the California Secretary of State website:
• In the 23rd Congressional District, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, has 58.2 percent of the vote districtwide, while challenger Democrat Kim Mangone has 41.8 percent of the vote. McCarthy had a higher percentage of the vote looking just at Kern, at 59.6 percent, over Mangone's 40.4 percent in Kern.
• In the 21st Congressional District race, Republican David Valadao has 51.8 percent of the votes districtwide, while Democratic incumbent TJ Cox has 48.2 percent. Looking just at the part of the district in Kern, Cox had 61.3 percent of the vote to Valadao's 38.7 percent. The 21st Congressional District race has voters in parts of four counties, all of which need to report results.
• In the 32nd State Assembly District, incumbent Democrat Rudy Salas has 56 percent of the votes districtwide, and challenger Republican Todd Cotta has 44 percent. In his home base in Kern, Salas has 71.7 percent of the vote to Çotta's 28.3 percent.
• In the 34th State Assembly District, where the district is entirely contained in Kern, incumbent Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, has 64.7 percent of the vote to Democratic challenger Julie Solis' 35.3 percent.
• For Bakersfield City Council Ward 1, Eric Arias has 76.22 percent of the vote to Gilberto De La Torre's 23.78 percent.
• For Bakersfield City Council Ward 6, Patty Gray has 45.32 percent of the vote; Jesse Quijada has 31.27 percent; Gregory Tatum has 19.16 percent; and Titus Stevens has 4.24.
The California Secretary of State's election results website reminds the public that "results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied." Results are to be certified by Dec. 11.