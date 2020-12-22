Reforms required by Justice Department

The California Department of Justice announced a settlement aimed at reforming a wide range of practices at the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Here is a list of the measures that will be implemented over a five-year period, according to a news release from the DOJ:

• Review and revise use-of-force policies and principles to, among other things, prohibiting the use of maneuvers that create a substantial risk of positional asphyxia while emphasizing that use of force is not a routine part of policing. Also, make it an affirmative duty for deputies to intervene, when in a position to do so, against unnecessary or excessive force by another deputy.

• Modify canine-related policies and training. Ensure canines are deployed in a manner consistent with “find and bark” rather than “find and bite” approaches. Limit off-leash canine deployments only to instances in which a suspect is wanted for a serious felony or is reasonably suspected to be armed based on individualized information.

• Strengthen use-of-force reporting. Develop a policy and process to inform the public about all officer-involved shootings, deaths in custody or other significant matters.

• Require supervisory investigations for all reportable uses of force. This includes requiring supervisors to respond to the scene and document findings in a “Supervisor’s Report on Use of Force.”

• Improve use-of-force training. Work with an independent monitor to incorporate training on, among other things, de-escalation techniques, principles of procedural justice and how bias can impact threat assessments.

• Analyze use-of-force data. Meeting with a community advisory panel to receive input into policies and procedures from community representatives from various, diverse stakeholder groups.

• Reiterate that investigatory stops or detentions may only occur where there is reasonable suspicion of a crime. This requires deputies during such encounters to state the reason for an investigatory stop or detention as soon as practicable.

• Require deputies be able to articulate a valid reason under law to conduct a consent search, securing supervisory approval before conducting any such searches of a home.

• Provide all dispatchers and their supervisors with crisis intervention training, as well as establishing a preference for deputies who are specifically trained in dealing with individuals in mental health crisis or suffering from a mental health disability to respond to such calls for assistance.

• Ensure timely and meaningful access to police services to all members of the Kern County community. This includes incarcerated individuals, regardless of their ability to speak, read, write or understand English.

• Develop a written recruitment plan, including clear goals, objectives and action steps for attracting and retaining a quality workforce that reflects the diversity of Kern County.

• Broaden efforts to actively participate in community engagement efforts. This includes participating in local community meetings and working with the community on the development of diversion programs.

• Conduct a biennial community survey, seeking, in part, to measure public satisfaction with policing, attitudes among personnel in the Sheriff's Office, and the quality of deputy-citizen encounters.

• Establish a clear definition of what constitutes a civilian complaint. This includes non-traditional sources of complaints such as online video posts by community members depicting apparent deputy misconduct.

Source: California Department of Justice