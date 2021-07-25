UPDATED: Kern County Sheriff's deputy dies after Wasco standoff

A Kern County Sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty and another deputy was wounded during a standoff in Wasco on Sunday, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office and Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia.
The D.A.'s Office tweeted: "Our deepest condolences to family, friends & fellow deputies of the KC Deputy Sheriff who was killed in the line of duty today. We also pray for a speedy recovery for the second deputy wounded. A tremendous tragedy & loss for @KernCoSheriff & our community. Our hearts are broken."
The names of the deputies involved were not immediately disclosed by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
The deceased deputy has been identified as Marine veteran Phillip Campas.
"The Kern County 999 Foundation family would like to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fellow deputies of the Kern County SWAT Deputy P. Campas #1392, who was killed in the line of duty today!" the nonprofit wrote on its Facebook page.
"We are also praying for a speedy recovery for the second deputy who was wounded — a crushing and tragic loss for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and our great community," it went on to say.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is set to address media Monday morning.
Several Kern County Sheriff's Office officials could not be reached by phone Sunday night. An email from KCSO said that an "officer involved shooting investigation" was underway at Highway 46 and Poplar Avenue.
A KGET-17 report said "law enforcement was seen gathered outside Kern Medical at around 7 p.m. A flag-draped body was seen being placed in a hearse."
Wasco Mayor Garcia wrote in a news release: "Although this remains an ongoing situation, at this time I would like share that my heart goes out to the families of both the deputies. Nothing can prepare us for tragedies such as these. In an instant our lives can change forever. I pray that God surrounds these families with his love and give them the strength to make it through this devastating time.
"I would also like to take the time to thank all our brothers and sisters in the law enforcement & first responder community who valiantly put their lives on the line every day to protect our residents. I cannot thank you enough for the work you do."
The Kern County Detention Officers Association on Facebook displayed an image of a deputy sheriff's badge with a black band across it, a symbol that a deputy has died in the line of duty.
A video posted to the Kern Law Enforcement Association’s Facebook page indicates Campas was named the group’s deputy of the month in December 2019. It says he was instrumental in helping apprehend suspects accused in a spree of armed robberies in east Bakersfield.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office on Facebook offered "prayers for Kern County" and wrote "please keep everyone involved in this tragic incident in your thoughts and prayers."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.