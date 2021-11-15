UPDATED: KCSO looks for armed suspect in connection to El Tejon shooting

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed and dangerous suspect wanted for a shooting which killed one man on El Tejon Avenue. Another man has been arrested in connection to the Sunday incident.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of El Tejon Avenue on Sunday for a report of a shooting and found Timothy Robert Brown, 41. Brown died at 3:48 a.m. Sunday in the Kern Medical Emergency Room, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
KCSO Homicide Detectives developed probable cause through their investigation to arrest two suspects for Brown’s murder. Suspect Ricky Devin, 48, has not been found. He is a white man, about 5 foot, 9 inches and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The first suspect, Michael Lee Milam, was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges.
Anyone with information may contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.