Kern County Sheriff's deputies who were dispatched to the 2000 block of Oregon Street for a report of a shooting Saturday afternoon found an unresponsive man who later was declared dead at Kern Medical.
Deputies who were called at about 3:38 p.m. found the man, whose identity has not yet been released, lying on his back in the backyard of a residence, according to a KCSO news release. The man had suffered trauma to his upper body, KCSO said.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Deputies ask that anyone with information call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.