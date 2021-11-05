UPDATED: KCSO arrests 5 after shooting wounds 3 in east Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people after three individuals were shot Friday night.
Deputies received a report about numerous shots fired in the 700 block of Rembrandt Street, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies found multiple shell casings from two firearms, the KCSO stated. The Sheriff’s Office Air Unit arrived and found four people running from the area, who were then detained by on-the-ground deputies, the news release said.
Personnel provided medical aid to one of the detained men because he had a gunshot wound to his leg. A man and a woman arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds at the same time of the incident. The man was in stable condition and the woman in critical but stable condition, the news release said.
Deputies found many handguns and an AK-style rifle at a nearby residence, according to the news release. The occupants were arrested on suspicion of weapons-related charges.
Francisco Garcia, 18; Sandra Galindo, 21; Ulyses Zelayandia, 20; Uriel Ramirez, 18; and Eric Farias, 18; were all arrested in connection to this incident, according to the KCSO.
Anyone with information can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.