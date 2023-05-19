 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Jury convicts adoptive parents of murder, involuntary manslaughter in Orrin's death; deadlocks on Orson's death

Jubilation, heartbreak, disappointment and relief poured from scores of people clustered in and around Kern County Superior Court on Friday as a long-awaited verdict convicted Trezell and Jacqueline West of killing their adoptive son Orrin West. But jurors couldn’t decide if the defendants murdered his brother Orson West.

It’s been about 2 ½ years since Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were reported missing in December 2020 by Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, which sparked a desperate hunt across the nation to find the boys. It seemed a majority of California City residents scoured eastern Kern County and speculation online ran rampant as many puzzled over what happened to the toddlers.

