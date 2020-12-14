Local health officials were optimistic Monday the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at local hospitals any day now, bringing a glimmer of hope to an increasingly dire situation in Kern County, which is seeing a record level of new cases that foretell many difficult weeks ahead.
Vaccine shipments will be delivered directly to local hospitals — which continue to fill with COVID-19 patients — so that frontline health care workers who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus can be the first to receive the vaccine.
Kern will receive about 6,000 doses in its first allotment from the state, which will be split among the county’s 10 acute care hospitals based on their numbers of high-risk staff, according to Matt Constantine, Kern County's Public Health Services director.
"Any people with potential for frontline exposure, those are the people with the highest priority," said Kiyoshi Tomono, partnership executive at Adventist Health Bakersfield, where more than 1,200 employees have been identified as first-round vaccine recipients. The hospital, which had more than 100 COVID-19 patients on Monday, will receive 1,045 doses initially, Tomono said.
Dignity Health's three local hospitals will receive a combined 2,000 doses, which were expected to arrive as early as Monday afternoon, according to Dr. Hemmal Kothary, chief medical officer of Dignity Health's Central California division.
Hospital frontline staff include those in the intensive care units, emergency departments and any floor or ward with COVID-19 patients, and include housekeeping, transport and any other staff who work in those areas, Kothary and Tomono said.
Once received, it may take another 24 to 48 hours to determine the schedule for vaccinating staff. Hospitals will need to identify staff who want to get the vaccine, schedule the administration and ensure that certain employees in the same unit receive the vaccine on a staggered schedule to avoid a possible staff crunch if side effects develop. For example, vaccination of ICU nurses would need to be staggered so as to avoid a staffing crisis in the event side effects of the vaccine temporarily sideline some workers.
That would be a situation “we cannot risk with the surge in cases we've seen in recent weeks,” Tomono said.
The first doses of the vaccine in the United States were administered Monday to nurses in New York City and Los Angeles in media events hailing the arrival of a possible weapon against the virus, which has killed 300,000 Americans and rained havoc on the economy and American life. The vaccine is given in two doses, 21 days apart with 52 percent efficacy after the first dose and increasing to 95 percent efficacy after the second dose.
State Sen. Rudy Salas announced that a specialized freezer at Kern Medical purchased with state funding he previously secured for valley fever research would be used to help store COVID-19 vaccine doses for the region. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at -70 degree Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), which set off nationwide concerns that enough storage space wouldn’t be available. However, officials with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Dignity Health indicated Monday they also had ultra-cold freezers to store their own vaccine supplies.
In an initial survey of hospital staff, Kothary said only about 50 percent of employees indicated they would be interested in being among the first to receive a vaccine, revealing hesitancy among even some medical workers to receive a vaccine produced in record time. But the percentage increased, Kothary said, when staffers were asked if they’d be willing to receive it in subsequent rounds of administration. The hospitals will survey employees again prior to administering and offer it to everyone who is eligible, he said.
Kothary expressed confidence in the vaccine and the Food and Drug Administration's review process.
"If you look at the data that's come out, they were not really seeing severe side effects at all," Kothary said. "I feel pretty confident this vaccine is safe.”
He added: “What we don't know is how long it's going to last."
The state has advised vaccinating as many people as possible with the initial doses received, instead of reserving a second dose for each person who receives a first dose. Constantine said local health officials were assured by the state that subsequent routine shipments will occur that can be used to provide the second doses.
After high-risk hospital employees receive the vaccine, it will be made available to other hospital workers and then other health care workers in the county, Constantine said.
There are about 17,000 hospital workers in the county, Constantine said, and another 27,000 health care workers in clinics, offices, nursing homes and other locations.
Kothary estimates that all hospital workers at Dignity will be vaccinated by year's end, citing the likely approval by the FDA of a second vaccine later this week, which will make more supplies available in the coming weeks.