Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the number of dead.
One person died and two were injured while being pursued by U.S. Marshals chasing a fugitive on Tuesday night in east Bakersfield.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation fugitive apprehension team captured Gavino Castro, a parolee at large, according to a spokesman from the CDRC office.
At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, U.S. Marshals tried to apprehend Castro at a Motel 6 on East Brundage Lane and an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to Angela Monroe, a public information officer at the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
A chase ensued, with the fleeing car getting into a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Brundage Lane and Oswell Street, according to Monroe. A female adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Castro was apprehended, while a third person fled and was apprehended at Kern Medical Center, according to Monroe.
The cause of injuries were yet to be determined, Monroe said.
The investigation included CDRC and the Kern County Sheriff's Office acted as an outside-party investigator, Monroe said.
(1) comment
I must have missed this by a few minutes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.