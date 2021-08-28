UPDATED: French Fire now 22 percent contained; officials praise 'sheer amount of work' done to fight flames

More than 1,600 personnel are working to battle the French Fire in communities of the Kern River Valley, which received an important fire update Saturday night via livestream after technical glitches put it off for a day.
The French Fire is 22 percent contained after burning some 24,200 acres, and was "really wind-tested," one fire official said.
Throughout the livestreamed briefing, various fire officials and others noted an amazing spirit of cooperation to fight the fire that began Aug. 18, rescue residents and support the firefighters in their work.
"The spirit of this community has shown nothing but love and compassion and overwhelming support for the firefighters," California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 commander Michael Nobles said. "And I will tell you that that support felt by the firefighter fuels them, motivates them to go out and do the job that they do."
A total of 33 structures — 12 primary residences and 21 outbuildings or minor buildings such as sheds — have been lost, said Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Bill Steers. Primary residences may be someone's main home or summer home, but either way refers to a habitable structure.
Steers said a damage inspector specialist uses satellite images and tract maps to determine what has been destroyed, so property owners can be notified. He noted it's "always tough" to talk about property loss.
U.S. Forest Service Kern River District Ranger Al Watson praised the "sheer amount of work that was done" fighting the fire.
Watson noted that the fire was human-caused, as previously reported, and said the point of origin has been determined. However, it was not revealed, and Watson said the investigation remains underway.
Nobles said Hungry Gulch and Dutch Flats have been repopulated, as have Wofford Heights and Isabella Heights.
"The fire demonstrated extreme fire behavior," Nobles said.
He said there were a number of human rescues and evacuations in Wofford Heights. Nobles repeatedly called the spirit of cooperation among several firefighting and other agencies — and the community — "amazing."
The fire is being managed by the California Interagency Incident Management Team 12, coordinating with the Bureau of Land Management, Sequoia National Forest and Kern County Fire Department in unified command.
The U.S. Forest Service said anyone with information about the fire's cause is asked to email 2021.french@firenet.gov. The public can watch a replay of the Saturday night briefing on the Kern County Fire Department's Facebook page. For evacuation information, visit https://bit.ly/38jmW6S.
California Water Service, which provides water to the area, said via a news release that customers in Wofford Heights and eastern Split Mountain (those in the Homestead and Lake Properties tracts) who return to the area should flush their taps to move water that has been stagnant in pipes. That should take care of any taste or odor issues caused by water sitting unused, the utility said in a news release.
Cal Water said the systems in Wofford Heights and eastern Split Mountain are safe to use.
Cal Water’s western Split Mountain customers, which includes those between 1928 and 2686 Evans Road and west of that — also called Zone 1, are under a do-not-drink/do-not-boil advisory issued after the fire destroyed the Cal Water station serving their area, the news release said.