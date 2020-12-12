Multiple fires broke out on the same block in downtown Bakersfield on Saturday, one in the early morning and the other in the afternoon, decimating local businesses in their wake.
The first erupted on the northeast corner of 20th Street and Chester Avenue, causing significant damage to two establishments including renowned downtown restaurant Tina Marie’s Cafe.
According to Bakersfield Fire Department Public Information Officer Michael Walkley, the department received a call at 2:11 a.m., and when firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire that was “involved into a free burning stage.”
“Massive,” Walkley said. “Very accelerated and fully developed.”
It took the Bakersfield Fire Department about two hours to get the blaze under control.
According to Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni, fencing was put up around the two buildings and neighboring businesses were inspected. At 11:45 a.m., all appeared clear.
“No smoke, no fire. There was a little bit of water from the top. But crews were literally here for 15 minutes before the second fire was reported,” Lencioni said. “We went through that building multiple times.”
By noon, however, BFD received another call that a second fire had started, this time at Sensations Lingerie and Maria’s Furniture, which are directly next door.
Lencioni said there were also reports of individuals running from the front of the building when the second fire began, and an arson investigation is underway.
Lencioni said the fire appeared to be concentrated primarily in the attic space of the building and firefighters had yet to enter the facility as of Saturday afternoon.
The cause of the first fire is also under investigation, Lencioni said. The origin of that blaze was Pallets For Days, a business located between Tina Marie’s and Sensations. It then spread to the restaurant.
Walkley said the entire roof collapsed at Pallets For Days and there was roof and wall damage at Tina Marie’s. Walkley said it was too early in the investigation to say if the buildings would be salvageable.
Because of the significant damage, Walkley said it could be difficult to determine the cause of the original fire.
"That building is compromised," Walkley said of Pallets For Days. “That building will take time to search. ... Investigators will work hard.”
The fires came at a time when city officials and others have emphasized and put money into downtown revitalization efforts, striking a blow to the main city thoroughfare.
Lencioni said some of the buildings are likely close to 100 years old and firefighters’ primary focus Saturday afternoon was containing the fire and ensuring it wouldn’t extend into Buena Vista Museum of Natural History, which directly abuts the furniture store.
The museum is the local repository of a treasure trove of ancient artifacts and fossils from Kern County’s distant past. Museum Director Koral Hancharick was at the scene of the fire when The Californian reached her.
“So far, we seem to be OK,” Hancharick said. “At this point, we haven’t lost anything significant.”
The inside of the museum “smells terrible,” Hancharick added, and she has some concerns that the large volume of water used by firefighters could leak into the museum’s basement. Still, water damage is highly preferred to fire, Hancharick said, as fire won’t destroy fossils, but fire certainly might.
“I can’t say enough good things about the fire department,” she said. “They’ve been so professional and very impressive.”
Hancharick said she’s heartsick about the damage to neighboring businesses, especially Tina Marie’s, and the hardship restaurant owner Tina Brown is facing.
“Tina was here. She told me it was a total loss,” the museum director said. “That woman is super strong and such a hard worker.
“It’s just gut-wrenching.”
Reporter Steven Mayer contributed to this report