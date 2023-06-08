A former Fairfax School District board member who’s charged with embezzlement, violations of state election law and conflict of interest was held to answer on all seven felonies during his preliminary hearing this week and is bound for trial.
Prosecutors have said he violated district bylaws by hiring a law firm using district funds to quash a motion seeking to censure him and restrict public records requests. He’s also accused of living outside the district when he filed candidacy papers to run as a board member.
An arraignment on these charges is set for June 20.
Moland also faces a separate case for charges of submitting false MediCal forms and grand theft. The case was filed in March, and a preliminary hearing hasn’t been conducted in that case.
A pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.
Kern County Aging and Adult Services, which operates In Home Supportive Services, claimed Moland misrepresented his physical disabilities to get IHSS benefits totaling about $78,000 over four years, according to a probable cause declaration filed in Kern County Superior Court.
IHSS provides services to eligible people — who may be blind or disabled — and who must be eligible for MediCal. Moland’s mother submitted forms describing Moland’s need for care, according to the probable cause statement.
But investigators claim there are numerous instances contradicting Moland’s claims of pain.
The benefits began in 2018, when Moland said that he suffered from a variety of illnesses, such as fibromyalgia, lower back pain, dizziness, limited range of motion, hypertension with occasional dizziness, and asthma with shortness of breath, according to court reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Moland also told IHSS he’s usually tired, fatigued and weak because of constant pain. He reported that he cannot shop for himself and uses a walker or cane at home. Moland also claimed he needs help cleaning his house and showering, according to court reports.
But prosecutors found evidence showing Moland worked at a Superstore between August to September 2018 as a seasonal, full-time employee, the report stated.
He also worked at the U.S. Postal Service as a mail processing clerk in 2018 and 2019, the reports state. That job required employees to sort mail, provide services at a window and lift or carry moderate to heavy mail packages and prolonged standing, according to prosecutors.
An IHSS worker, tasked with determining the extent to which Moland needs assistance, also happened to come across video of Moland at the Fairfax School District board meetings during which he wasn’t using a walker and didn’t appear to have pain, the reports state.
Prosecutors tracked down multiple videos of the Fairfax board meetings in which Moland was walking, sitting and standing without any assistance or indications of pain, the documents added.
A fellow board member also recalled a time in November 2020 when Moland campaigned for him by walking to constituents' homes for three hours, the reports state. It adds Moland went to San Diego with the board member for a conference.
