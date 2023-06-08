20220930-bc-palmermoland (copy)

Palmer Moland, left, alongside his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kelsey Stout, listens as Court Commissioner Roger Ponce Jr. states his decision to have Moland enter pretrial monitoring at Sept. 29 arraignment hearing.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A former Fairfax School District board member who’s charged with embezzlement, violations of state election law and conflict of interest was held to answer on all seven felonies during his preliminary hearing this week and is bound for trial.

Prosecutors have said he violated district bylaws by hiring a law firm using district funds to quash a motion seeking to censure him and restrict public records requests. He’s also accused of living outside the district when he filed candidacy papers to run as a board member.

