The Kern County Fire Department issued evacuation orders after two fires broke out Monday morning near Bear Valley Springs, but lifted them about three hours later.
There were 60 acres burned by 12:53 p.m., said firefighters, who named it the Trotter incident after it sparked in the southwest end of Bear Valley. The Bear Valley Community Services District said flames chewed through 40 acres. Firefighters gained control of the fire by 2:11 p.m. and stopped it from spreading, according to a news release from the district.
A second fire sputtered out at about one acre burned in the what firefighters called the Sheep incident in the northwest end of Bear Valley. Flames burned near Sheeptrail and Pioneer Court in the Sheep incident, KCFD wrote on Twitter.
Evacuation orders were issued for Skyline Drive between Saddleback Drive and Cumberland Road. An evacuation center was created at the Monroe Continuation School, 126 South Snyder Ave., Tehachapi. County animal services helped with animals and horses, Kern County Animal Services wrote on Twitter.
It wasn’t clear when firefighters went to the scene, but a social media post by KCFD informing the public about the fire was posted at 11:36 a.m.
The evacuation orders were lifted by 3:12 p.m.