Flames crawling up the mountain Monday in Cummings Valley advance on a ridgeline of homes in the 2600 block of Skyline Drive in Bear Valley Springs. A tanker came low and dropped its load of liquid fire retardant. This retardant line will form a firebreak to protect homes after an evacuation order was issued by county firefighters. 

 Nick Smirnoff / For The Californian

The Kern County Fire Department issued evacuation orders after two fires broke out Monday morning near Bear Valley Springs, but lifted them about three hours later.

There were 60 acres burned by 12:53 p.m., said firefighters, who named it the Trotter incident after it sparked in the southwest end of Bear Valley. The Bear Valley Community Services District said flames chewed through 40 acres. Firefighters gained control of the fire by 2:11 p.m. and stopped it from spreading, according to a news release from the district. 