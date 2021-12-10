UPDATED: DUI, murder suspect pleads not guilty in collision that killed child, teen

Lisa Core periodically burst into tears sitting in a wheelchair Friday at her arraignment on murder charges in Kern Superior County Court.
The 46-year-old sobbed “yes” when asked by Kern County Judge Michael G. Bush if her name was Lisa Core. Moments later, a public defender entered not guilty pleas on all counts in connection to an alleged DUI collision Wednesday that killed Bakersfield residents JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. Her pre-preliminary was scheduled for Jan. 4.
Bush also denied the Bakersfield woman bail, and said she was “a risk to the public safety” at the hearing attended by the families of both Core and the victims.
Core was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Additionally, she is charged with driving without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance at the scene of the accident.
Court records show Core’s hearing Friday was not her first time in court. According to the Ventura County District Attorney’s office, the 46-year-old was first arrested in 2003 for possessing a controlled substance and was convicted in Ventura County.
Her rap sheet does not end there.
In 2010 and 2013, she pleaded no contest in Kern County Superior Court to driving with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 percent. The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Core on suspicion of being a four-time DUI offender, but the Kern County District Attorney’s office did not charge her with that crime after determining the actual number of her prior DUI convictions was two.
Core was also arrested in the Gorman area in August 2016 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She had an outstanding warrant in Los Angeles County as a result of charges filed at the Santa Clarita Courthouse.
In Bakersfield on Friday, the victims’ family gathered to talk about their loved ones.
“It’s not easy,” said Jeffrey Malone, when referencing the death of his son, JJ, and Caylee. Shock and disbelief set in when he heard the tragic news.
“I’m just trying to not let my son’s death ... (be) in vain,” Malone said.
Malone added the outpouring of support from the community has been heartwarming.
“Bakersfield ... is the biggest little town you’ve ever known,” he added. “This is a wonderful town.”
He pleaded to the community to abstain from drinking and driving, adding that no one should experience the pain his family endures.
Daltin Brown, the brother of Caylee, said his sister was passionate, smart and kind. He only wishes for more time with his siblings.
“It still feels like they are on vacation,” Brown said. “It hasn’t really hit me ... yet.”