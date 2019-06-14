A driver suffered serious injuries after crashing into the back of a semi on the Grapevine Thursday morning.
The California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department responded to a vehicle pinned to the back of a semi on northbound I-5 right before 5 a.m., according to CHP.
Shedrick Parham, 29, of Anaheim, rear ended the truck at an unknown speed causing the vehicle to lodge under the rear bar of the truck, according to CHP.
Parham was taken to Kern Medical Center in critical condition by a helicopter. The driver of the truck was uninjured, according to CHP.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor and the collision is still under investigation, according to CHP.
(2) comments
what was that 4x4 post wood used for?
probably part of a guardrail, or perhaps used to pry driver loose
