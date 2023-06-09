Samples collected from the Kern River last week tested positive Monday for trace amounts of diesel hydrocarbons, according to a memo released by numerous agencies Friday that assured “no detections” were found in any city or county treated water supply.
David Beard, who manages Kern’s Water Agency Improvement District 4, said that immediate water samples taken in conjunction with authorities at the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water found “no acute risk to public health.”
“As such, the agencies have been working together since then to understand the scope of the situation and assist wherever possible in order to resolve it,” Beard said. “In addition, ongoing, follow-up testing shows no detections of the substance in the treated water.”
At least seven departments that oversee the Kern River tested different segments of the waterway after an initial sample last week found traces of diesel hydrocarbons. Results have come back with promise, with little to no trace of the compound detected in each. And the original detection was minute, officials said, falling just below the minimum testing threshold of 50 parts per billion.
“Let’s say you had a billion drops of water sitting in a pool,” said Tamara Johnson, district manager of Cal Water’s Bakersfield District, which also operates the city of Bakersfield system. “For a positive test, that pool would have to test 50 drops of the substance in it or above, so it's pretty minute.”
But without a source of the diesel compound, officials erred on the side of caution, choosing to shut down Cal Water’s Northwest Water Treatment Plant for several days until more sampling concluded. State regulators green lit the plant to reopen Friday, Johnson said.
“We put a lot of measures in place for this and we’re going to continue testing and monitoring to make sure it remains that way,” Johnson said. “None of us know where this came from… that’s what everyone's trying to figure out."
Aerial and ground investigations are underway, and absorbent booms, which are traditionally used to remove oil spills from waterways, have been deployed at Fruitvale as well as the Cal Water intake station along Beardsley Canal, among other locations.
“We will continue to monitor our systems and inform our customers immediately if there is ever any acute risk to public health,” Johnson said.
According to Tim Ruiz, of East Niles Community Services District, his department was not notified until Tuesday, saying that samples didn’t come in until the day before. Follow-up tests conducted later this week, Ruiz said, found no traces of the refined diesel compound.
Officials confirmed it was traces of refined diesel found in the water instead of raw oil, as the chemical make-up is starkly different. Due to the test’s low potency, Ruiz speculated that an exposed diesel tank or maybe even oil-soaked rags tossed into the river that could have set everything off.
“There’s houses along the Kern River, so it could maybe have been a buried diesel tank that corroded, or maybe some rags soaked in diesel from someone’s truck — I mean who knows,” Ruiz speculated.
Much like other water purveyors in the area, the East Niles Community Services District has already conducted water tests of its own and expects results between now and Monday.
"But so far see no indications of anything in our water,” Ruiz said.
Various city and county departments are now investigating how the substance got into the river. Officials urge any residents with relevant information to contact Kern County Public Health at eh@kerncounty.com or the city of Bakersfield at prevention@bakersfieldfire.us.