Samples collected from the Kern River last week tested positive Monday for trace amounts of diesel hydrocarbons, according to a memo released by numerous agencies Friday that assured “no detections” were found in any city or county treated water supply.

David Beard, who manages Kern’s Water Agency Improvement District 4, said that immediate water samples taken in conjunction with authorities at the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water found “no acute risk to public health.”