UPDATED: Day 3: The French Fire grows as containment holds

The French Fire continues to ravage the Lake Isabella community — flames have burned 10,061 acres and containment is at 5 percent, according to the California Interagency Management Team 12, which is managing the fire.
Flames scorched almost 6,000 acres since Thursday night; containment held steady since Thursday night as well. The Bureau of Land Management said 809 firefighters are fighting the blaze, and the cause is unknown. Southeast winds and dry fuels contributed to the fire’s growth Friday, said Michael Nobles, an incident commander with the interagency management team.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for the Sawmill community and Wofford Heights from Rancheria Road east to Wofford Boulevard, between Highway 155 south to Old State Road. Additionally, the KFCD ordered the evacuation of Keysville south, from the intersection of Black Gulch Road and Forest Route 26S06, continuing east to Highway 155.
The areas south of Cedar Creek and North of Shirley Creek are under an evacuation order and Alta Sierra region, according to the KFCD. More information can be found here. There are no residential structures at risk on Shirley Creek, though officials are not 100 percent certain, said the interagency management team.
Evacuation warnings were issued for the area between north of Old State Road and south of Evans Road. Also included is the area surrounding Black Gulch.
An evacuation order lawfully closes the area to public access and informs individuals they must leave and seek shelter elsewhere. An evacuation warning recommends residents to leave the area.
The BLM also closed the Keysville Special Recreation Management Area because of the wildfire's proximity Thursday.
The Red Cross moved into the Woodrow Wallace Elementary on Erskine Creek Drive, from the Lake Isabella Senior Center said Cindy Huge, the public information officer for the Red Cross. Wallace Elementary is now a shelter, a shift from Lake Isabella's Senior Center designation from as a temporary evacuation site, Huge said.
As of 7:50 p.m. Friday, four residents were going to sleep at the school, Huge said. Many people filtered through the Red Cross services throughout Friday as well, she added.
“Anyone affected by the fire is welcome,” Huge said. "We feed them, we take good care of them."
Animal Services also offers its services and said to contact them if any animals get left behind. The KCSO dispatch line can be called after hours to track down any animals as well, said Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen.
Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office increased the presence of officers along evacuated zones to ensure stop trespassers and looting, said Sgt. Ryan Pitcher with the KCSO. Their main goal is to give adequate notice for people to evacuate and protect property, Pitcher added.
Firefighters hope to contain the fire by Sunday, Sept. 5. Containment proves difficult because the mountainside is steep and the gusty winds egg on the flames, said Stephanie Bishop, the public information officer for the California Interagency Management Team 12, which manages the fire.
Multiple factors pieced together make subduing the flames problematic, said Dan O’Connor, a fire behavior analyst with the California Interagency Management Team 12.
First, clumps of timber have created a dense canopy structure to the ground, named a ladder fuel. The fire climbs this structure, igniting the trees grouped together. Then, wind carries embers from this torching to another cluster of trees, which then catch on fire, O’Connor said.
These factors, coupled with extreme drought conditions, allow the flames to spread without any barriers, O’Connor added. Furthermore, the direction of the wind aligns with the slope's slant. The fire can quickly travel down the ridge and leave destruction in its wake, O’Connor said.
There are 14 wildfires consuming California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Many agencies are forced to share personnel and equipment, which hurts fire management efforts, Bishop added.
“There aren’t enough folks to go around,” O’Connor added, echoing Bishop’s claims.
Moisture in the air could help vanquish the blaze, O’Connor said. However, according to the U.S. drought monitor, the area faces an extreme drought, or the most severe categorization of a drought. O’Connor said the drought has also been “long term,” which limits the resources available to battle the wildfire.
O’Connor added the conditions of this current fire season usually happen once every 10 years. However, they are now becoming more common, he said.
The San Joaquin Valley Air District released an air quality alert for Kern County, prompted by the smoke from the northern California fires and the French Fire. Residents should reduce outdoor activity and stay hydrated to avoid contracting any illnesses brought on by wildfire smoke, the Kern County Department of Public Health said on Twitter.