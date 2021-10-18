UPDATED: Coroner releases name vicitm in Lamont shooting, KCSO investigating

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting resulting in the death of a man in Lamont.
Deputies arrived at the 9700 block of Primrose Avenue on Saturday afternoon, dispatched for a victim of a shooting. They found Ruben Anthony Aguilar Sr., 36, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.