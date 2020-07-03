DELANO — Officials have confirmed the ages — 11 and 12 years old — of the two girls who died in a Thursday night shooting that also left three others injured in a north Delano neighborhood.
Delano police on Friday continued to investigate the 7:21 p.m. multiple-victim shooting in the area of 22nd Avenue and Oleander Street, Cpl. Jose Madrigal said. Multiple shots were fired at multiple victims.
Madrigal said no arrests have been made, and at this point detectives believe there was only one target house in this usually quiet neighborhood. Officials have not confirmed whether it was a drive-by or walk-up shooting.
The two girls died at the scene, police said.
Friday evening, the Kern County coroner's office released the names of the girls who were killed: Elyana Sadiee Dorig, 12, and Makeliah Rayann Osorno, 11, both of Delano.
The other three people injured in the shooting were adults: an 18-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.
All suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Many of the people interviewed at the scene were uncooperative with police.
However, investigators were able to locate witnesses who described the shooter's vehicle as a tan Toyota Corolla or Camry.
At least one witness said when the vehicle arrived, a male got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the group of victims.
Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said the shooting is believed to be gang-related.
"We are still attempting to determine the motive; however, the style is consistent with a gang shooting," he said.
Investigators worked through Thursday night and early Friday morning, canvassing the neighborhood and checking for bullet casings and other potential evidence.
The names of the injured will not be released because they are part of an active investigation.
While Delano officials were working this double homicide, McFarland police also were investigating a shooting Thursday night.
Delano police will be communicating with the McFarland Police Department to come up with a joint operation, similar to ones the agencies have had in recent months.
