An updated closure on the eastbound Westside Parkway off-ramp to Truxtun Avenue has been scheduled for Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound motorist will need to exit the Westside Parkway at Mohawk Street in order to connect with Truxtun Avenue. The westbound on-ramp will be open but with one lane only.
Truxtun Avenue will be open in both directions, according to TRIP.
