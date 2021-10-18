UPDATED: CHP say man dies after failing to observe a semi, crashing into it

A man died in a crash Sunday on Highway 58, east of Tejon Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Police say a 64-year-old man was traveling east on Highway 58 at 45 mph in a 2000 Freightliner. Another man, 34-year-old Steven Alejandro Pallares, was driving behind the 64-year-old man's semi.
The victim did not observe the other driver and crashed into his semi for unknown reasons, according to the CHP’s news release.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.