UPDATED: CDPH says school staffers must receive COVID vaccination or receive weekly testing

The California Department of Public Health issued a new order on Wednesday stating that K-12 school staff members must show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the order is meant to give parents confidence that their children will be safe as they return.
"Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic," Newsom said, in a statement. "As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom."
The order will take effect Thursday, and schools must be in full compliance by Oct. 15. The order comes as some schools in Kern County have opened and most are planning to open to full in-person learning on Aug. 18.
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools stated that they are working to help the county’s 46 school districts comply. They released a statement noting that they support efforts by public health that will help keep students in classrooms.
"KCSOS supports COVID mitigation strategies that are deemed necessary by public health experts because these measures not only keep students and staff safer but will also help ensure schools can open successfully and remain open for in-person learning this school year," wrote KCSOS spokesman Robert Meszaros, in a statement.
The Kern High School District said in a statement it was “committed to ensuring a safe working environment for our employees and a safe learning environment for all of our students.”
“We are currently reviewing the order and are working closely with our local and state health agencies to address these new requirements,” wrote KHSD spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke.
The Bakersfield City School District said in its statement that it was working to ensure “necessary systems and structures are in place to support our employees as we comply with this new requirement.”
“The safety and health of our employees and students are our top priority as we continue to prepare for our first day of school on August 18, 2021,” wrote BCSD spokeswoman Tabatha Mills.
A news release from the governor stated that free testing for staffers will be available through the state's K-12 schools testing program.
"There's no substitute for in-person instruction, and California will continue to lead the nation in keeping students and staff safe while ensuring fully open classrooms," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. "Today's order will help the state’s continued efforts to increase vaccinations, similar to the orders encouraging state and health care workers and businesses to get vaccinated."
The California Teachers Association issued a statement in support of the order, noting the rise of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. It also stated that this order will help protect those under 12 years old who are not able to receive the vaccine yet.
"Educators want to be in classrooms with their students, and the best way to make sure that happens is for everyone who is medically eligible to be vaccinated, with robust testing and multi-tiered safety measures," wrote president E. Toby Boyd.
Steven Comstock, the president of the Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association, said in a statement that the association is working to balance the needs of a diverse group that represents over 1,700 educators in the Bakersfield City School District.
“As educators, we absolutely want the safest environment for our students and coworkers. As citizens of this great country, we are also fiercely protective of civil liberties,” Comstock wrote. “BETA will work with the Bakersfield City School District to sensibly meet these new State requirements while being mindful to not forfeit personal freedom, yet meet the goal of providing a safe workspace for students and staff alike.”
The CTA statement said that nearly 90 percent of educators have already been vaccinated.
Some local administrators have conducted surveys, but because staff are not required to tell employers whether they have been vaccinated or not the surveys are not representative.
KHSD and BCSD did not provide numbers, citing the fact that its employees are not required to tell them. Panama-Buena Vista Union School District conducted a survey of its staff, but assistant superintendent of educational services Jennifer Irvin said she believed results were skewed in favor of those who were vaccinated.
Some districts did provide the data they have. When it opened on Aug. 2, Delano Union Elementary School District stated that its staff vaccination rate was at 85 percent. Fruitvale School District is awaiting verification for some of its staff members, but superintendent Leslie Garrison said current numbers are at slightly over 80 percent. Rosedale Union School District superintendent Sue Lemon said that for staff that are on duty and have completed its survey, 65 percent are vaccinated.