UPDATED: Cal City police chief testifies about defendant's demeanor, investigation into missing adoptive toddlers

One visit changed everything for law enforcement officers investigating the disappearance of two California City toddlers who were reported missing by their adoptive parents, according to a police chief who testified Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court.
Then-California City Police Lt. Jesse Hightower said he directed Officer Brian Hansen to pay a visit to Orrin and Orson West’s grandmother, who was taking care of the brothers’ other siblings. That’s when Hansen interviewed the siblings and learned “information” — Hightower didn’t elaborate on what it was — that he testified changed the focus of the investigation into adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West and their report that Orrin and Orson had gone missing from their California City home.
Trezell and Jacqueline have each pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy and other allegations. The fifth day of their trial began Tuesday with testimony from Hightower.
Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith has said Orrin and Orson’s brother recalled seeing signs suggesting the two toddlers died. One child reported Orrin’s face changed color and that he saw him vomiting before the family moved to California City from Bakersfield. The same child reported hearing a thud one night in Orson’s room while the family resided in their California City home, and after that never saw Orson again, Smith said.
Hightower testified police officers normally would have conducted additional aerial and ground searches for the boys. But the investigation slowed down after Officer Hansen’s interview as police officers “got more focused” and started authoring more search warrants, Hightower testified, adding that officers seized cellphones, computers and tablets from the Wests’ California City home.
Hightower also testified under direct examination about his investigation on Dec. 21, 2020, the day the Wests reported the boys missing.
The police chief said he noticed that something was missing — that Jacqueline West didn’t appear anxious, frustrated or angry.
“She just seemed neutral,” Hightower testified.
Judge Charles Brehmer overruled a defense objection to this statement, and he told jurors Hightower was testifying about his observations and that didn’t mean Jacqueline West didn’t feel these emotions.
There were issues with body-worn camera footage turning on and off unexpectedly, coupled with displaying the wrong dates and times, Hightower testified.
Cadaver dogs sniffed the Wests’ yard to see if they could uncover any human remains, and they couldn’t find anything, he testified. Hightower said police re-created a path Trezell drove in the neighborhood searching for the boys and had dogs retrace those steps. But nothing of importance was found, he added.
Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, representing Jacqueline West, established during cross examination that two volunteers with the California City Police Department were tasked with writing down notes of which neighbors had surveillance footage.
However, Hightower testified he doesn’t know if these notes were ever taken or if they were ever handed to another officer to review.
Jacqueline’s mother, Maria Martinez, testified through a Spanish-speaking interpreter that she has three children, all adults, and adopted three young children in 2019. She lived in Bakersfield prior to moving away and resided in the same apartment complex as Jacqueline and Trezell.
As a foster parent for 15 years, Martinez testified she helped Jacqueline with the process of becoming a foster parent.
Jacqueline would video-chat with Martinez after she moved away to California City, but Jacqueline rarely showed her children on the video, she added.
“It was weird that she wouldn’t show them,” Martinez testified.
Martinez is scheduled to resume testifying Wednesday.
