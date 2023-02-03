UPDATED: BPD releases statement about 'Killing County' docuseries, says there are factual and statistical inaccuracies in portrayal

BPD's full statement on 'Killing County'

The topics in the docuseries are serious in nature. Loss of life, regardless of circumstance is tragic. In the history of the Bakersfield Police Department, there have undeniably been isolated incidents of corruption. Those involved have been held accountable.

Investigations into the deadly force encounters outlined in the docuseries have been independently reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Justice and are matters of historical public record. While there are statistical and factual inaccuracies in the docuseries, we have compassion for the families affected.

The Bakersfield Police Department is in the process of launching our transparency portal, providing access to these and other investigations as well as accurate use of force data, to our community. Our community is encouraged to review these and other investigations and form their own opinions.

Every day, the almost seven hundred diverse men and women that make up the Bakersfield Police Department provide professional and compassionate service to our community. The Bakersfield Police Department will continue to improve, and demonstrate our professionalism and our commitment to public safety, equity and respect for all people.