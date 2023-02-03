 Skip to main content
UPDATED: BPD releases statement about 'Killing County' docuseries, says there are factual and statistical inaccuracies in portrayal

The Bakersfield Police Department issued a statement Friday about docuseries “Killing County,” which reexamines local controversial police killings, and said officers are creating a “transparency portal” so people can make their own judgments about “statistical and factual inaccuracies.”

Released Friday on Hulu, "Killing County" focuses on five victims of shootings by police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies. It was produced by ABC News Studios and Kaepernick Media, which used The Guardian’s 2015 investigation into Kern’s law enforcement as inspiration for its series.

