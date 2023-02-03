UPDATED: BPD releases statement about 'Killing County' docuseries, says there are factual and statistical inaccuracies in portrayal

The Bakersfield Police Department issued a statement Friday about docuseries “Killing County,” which reexamines local controversial police killings, and said officers are creating a “transparency portal” so people can make their own judgments about “statistical and factual inaccuracies.”
Released Friday on Hulu, "Killing County" focuses on five victims of shootings by police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies. It was produced by ABC News Studios and Kaepernick Media, which used The Guardian’s 2015 investigation into Kern’s law enforcement as inspiration for its series.
BPD wrote the topics in the docuseries are serious — any loss of life is tragic regardless of their circumstances. The department also acknowledged isolated instances of corruption and said those involved have been held accountable. When their transparency portal launches, BPD said, the community can review these incidents and others to form their opinions.
Asked to respond to alleged statistical and factual inaccuracies in the documentary, Ben Meiselas, the executive producer from Kaepernick Media, said BPD had a chance to state their concerns in the series.
“We offered the Bakersfield Police Department the opportunity to participate in the docuseries,” wrote Meiselas, who is also a civil rights attorney who represented one victim featured in the documentary. “They declined.”
BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair explained why officers declined to participate.
“We were not comfortable with the objectivity of the project and chose not to participate,” he wrote in an email to The Californian.
Producers from ABC News Studios and The Guardian did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Thursday he will refrain from commenting until next week, after he watches the series.
BPD and KCSO have signed a stipulated judgment with the state Attorney General’s office mandating a series of reforms to their use-of-force policies. That legal agreement allowed both agencies to forgo admitting to accusations of constitutional violations and instead change policies.
While being investigated by the state Department of Justice, BPD noted state officials reviewed all historical officer-involved shootings, even if someone didn’t die. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office also examined all shootings.
Neither agency filed criminal charges against officers in connection to the fatal shootings noted in the docuseries.
The state Attorney General’s Office wrote Friday in an email they reviewed a “wide range of policies and incidents” spanning many years to pinpoint areas for “systemic reform.”
“However, it is important to note that the review was civil in nature,” the Attorney General’s Office continued in its response to The Californian’s questions. “Our role was to work toward identifying and correcting issues with the department's policies and practices as indicated in our stipulated judgment against the department, and we are unable to speak to potential criminal or civil liability for individual incidents.”
The transparency portal is also not required by the stipulated judgment, Pair wrote to The Californian.
The DA’s office relied on police investigations regarding police killings, which isn’t an independent finding, according to Chris Silva, the brother of David Silva, who died after KCSO deputies beat and allegedly hogtied him. David Silva’s case is explored in “Killing County” and Chris Silva shares his story, too.
“Misleading the public by utilizing the media to curb a positive change within our community has been a tactic that the BPD can no longer use, especially due to the amount of national attention they are receiving,” Chris Silva wrote in an email Friday.
He added BPD cannot deny there is a problem when investigating its officers because “this documentary illustrates just that.”
The BPD wrote in its statement that almost 700 men and women in their department provide “professional and compassionate service to our community.”
“The Bakersfield Police Department will continue to improve, and demonstrate our professionalism and our commitment to public safety, equity and respect for all people,” BPD added.
Silva mirrored what BPD wrote and asked the community to view the docuseries and formulate their opinions. He hopes ABC and Hulu work to expose more officers accused of wrongdoing.
Justice for David Silva has been denied and now more people are banding together to place pressure on the departments that didn’t act, Chris Silva said.
“For families affected along with organizers and leaders, it's time to work together to expose the BPD and the Sheriff's department for their failure to truly hold their officers accountable,” Chris Silva said.
