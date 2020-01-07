The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday morning at the intersection of Cottonwood Road and East Pacheco Road.
Evaristo Perez Nunez, 32, was arrested after investigating officers found sufficient evidence that Nunez was the driver of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 9-year-old victim. When officers went to place Nunez in handcuffs and take him custody, he resisted and assaulted an officer, causing minor injury, according to the BPD. After a brief struggle, officers were able to restrain Nunez and he was taken into custody without further incident.
Nunez was transported and booked into the Kern County jail for felony hit and run causing serious injury, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving without a license, driving without insurance, right-of-way violation, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, according to the BPD.
On Tuesday at about 3:34 a.m., BPD officers responded to the report of a collision. The victim’s vehicle was heading south on Cottonwood Road when the Nunez pulled his vehicle in front of them from East Pacheco Road and caused a collision, according to the BPD. The victim’s vehicle was occupied by a man and four children. Nunez abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene on foot. While the driver of the victim vehicle was not injured, the four children sustained injuries ranging from moderate to major and were transported to the hospital, according to the BPD.
After the initial collision, another vehicle traveling south on Cottonwood Road collided with the victim's vehicle but did not cause any additional injuries. That driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, according to BPD.
(0) comments
