The Bakersfield City School District announced Wednesday that it's shutting down all in-person instruction and support services because of increased COVID-19 cases locally.
"Effective November 30, 2020, the Bakersfield City School District is suspending all in-person instruction and support services until further notice due to the recent spike of COVID-19 rates in Kern County," district spokeswoman Tabatha Mills wrote in a statement.
Mills added that the district would be offering no further comment at this time.
Three schools are currently shut down within the district because of multiple COVID-19 cases, according to county health officials. That includes Horace Mann Elementary School that, before Wednesday's announcement, was scheduled to reopen Monday. Franklin Elementary School and Curran Middle School also had enough cases among those who had returned to campus to trigger a closing, said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
When more than 5 percent of teachers, students and staff at a school site test positive for coronavirus in a 14-day period, the district is advised to notify its county health department, close and return to virtual learning for 14 days, according to state guidance.
There is also state guidance that triggers the closure of an entire district when 25 percent of schools are completely closed, but Corson said that BCSD has not reached that threshold.
BCSD Deputy Superintendent Mark Luque sent a letter out to staff on Wednesday, letting them know that in-person instruction and support was suspended.
"Employees who report to work for in-person duties are expected to continue to do so," Luque wrote. "Employees who are assigned to remote work are expected to continue to do so."
He encouraged employees to practice district safety protocols, including daily health assessments and alerting supervisors if they had any symptoms or a possible COVID-19 exposure. He said the district's staff surveillance testing program, which tests all staff members once every two months, would continue.
The district had small numbers of students back on most of its campuses. Small cohorts of vulnerable students, such as special education students, English learners and homeless and foster students had been returning for in-person instruction or support services.