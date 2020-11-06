The Bakersfield Planning Commission approved a proposal to develop a transitional care facility on the corner of Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway late Thursday night.
The site has been the subject of much controversy. Originally, a developer planned to construct a five-story dormitory at the intersection, but strong community outcry killed progress. Citing increased pedestrian traffic, noise and the possibility that the project could lower the value of nearby houses, neighbors were not shy in voicing their disapproval when city officials considered the project last year.
But now, a new developer, Pursue Health, hopes to construct a 170-bed care center that will be used to transition people from hospitals to their homes. This time, local neighbors are feeling much more welcoming.
A community meeting in March between the developer and influential neighborhood residents appears to have swung support behind the new proposal. Instead of looking at five stories, one neighbor said at the time, now there will only be one.
“We felt good about this one,” Pursue Health CEO Jose Lynch said at the meeting Thursday. He added his company had already bought the property and was eager to move forward with the project. “We believe there’s a huge need for a modernized facility for transitional care.”
Still, commissioners hit a speed bump before finally voting to allow the project to continue.
The project requires a change in zoning, the legal designation that authorizes plots of land for specific uses. During the meeting, commissioners worried changing the empty lot's zoning would permanently alter the types of uses that would be allowed on the property, potentially allowing something the neighbors did not agree with, like a hotel, gas station or even adult entertainment.
"The sense that I have is that everybody is very supportive of this," Commissioner Barbara Lomas said during the meeting. "But your project has revealed a flaw."
However, after a short back-and-forth exchange, commissioners deed-restricted the property to only certain uses, which they believe would stop any unwanted buildings from being placed on the site should the transitional care facility fall through.
With approval in hand, neighbors who have been worried about what, if anything, would go in one of the busiest undeveloped intersections in the city can breathe a sigh of relief.
“This is a win win win for that street corner. This is a win win win for the city of Bakersfield,” said nearby resident Gary Simmons. “We couldn’t be any happier as a neighborhood.”