Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.