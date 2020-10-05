Following in the footsteps that many public events have taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Bakersfield Christmas Parade has announced it will move all digital this year.
In an effort to continue in its tradition of kicking off the holiday season for Bakersfield residents, parade organizers say they’re hopeful the new format will allow as many people as possible to participate. The event normally attracts thousands of people to downtown Bakersfield and has been aired on television for the last two years.
KERO-TV 23 will continue broadcasting the parade’s virtual activities this year, airing the show from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3. The event will also be streamed on Facebook, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and the station’s streaming app.
“First, we wanted to secure the safety of our parade personnel, participants and parade watchers with an option that would be safe from the COVID-19 virus,” Parade Committee President Greg Cronk said in statement. “Secondly, the committee is determined to retain, if at all possible, a Christmas Parade for the enjoyment of youngsters and those young at heart.”
In place of dozens of floats, parade organizers plan to air pre-recorded performances from any in Bakersfield who want to participate. While the new format will likely eliminate the familiar Christmas floats from the festivities, there may be some who have not had the chance to participate in past Christmas parades who can now take part. The committee is keeping the guidelines vague on purpose, hoping to attract as many entries as possible.
Cronk brought up the possibility of high school computer wizards creating a virtual presentation for the parade.
“There’s people with a lot more creative talent than myself that we’re hoping will take advantage of this,” he said in a phone interview.
Those interested will be able to submit videos between 15 to 90 seconds that will be aired during the broadcast. Hoping to simulate the parade experience as faithfully as possible, parade hosts will introduce each act before the performance.
Still, the necessity of jettisoning the live audience will leave the parade without one of its best features. In recent years, the parade attracted up to 20,000 people downtown.
“It’s a lot more labor intensive and organizational intensive for the committee, but we like seeing those faces,” Cronk said of the crowds that line the streets to view the event. “When the parade goes by with a marching band, a drum and bugle corps, just looking at the faces of the little ones, you can’t put a price on that.”
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh urged residents to overcome any negative feelings they may have and rally around the parade’s new format.
“Let’s translate our disappointment over the cancellation of the parade into creative expressions of the joy, peace, and hope that Christmas brings,” she said. “I look forward to enjoying our community’s ingenuity as we virtually celebrate the good tidings of the season. May we bless each other this year with the precious gift of hope.”
Applications and videos must be submitted by Nov. 2 for consideration. More information on how to submit an application and the rules for eligibility are available at bcparade.com.
The application fee has been reduced, Cronk said, to accommodate people and businesses who have lost revenue because of COVID-19.
“We’ll cross our fingers that those truly creative folks around town can put something together,” he said. “We’re more than happy to do the finished work, to take the ball and format it into that two-hour presentation.”